SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- K-9 Bane with the Spokane Valley Police Department located a wanted felon in a residence's backyard after his attempts to hide from law enforcement.

On Monday, Deputy Clay Hilton recognized a male walking down the side of road near 2nd Avenue and Dearborn Road in Spokane Valley as 26-year-old Ronald A. Weiker. Deputy Hilton believed he had a felony Washington State Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest.

Weiker's original charges were harassment and threats to kill, officials said.

When Hilton turned his patrol vehicle around to make contact, Weiker took off running north on Dearborn Road and fled into a backyard of a residence in the 4500 block of E. 2nd Avenue, where he has been known to sleep.

Officials said Weiker's name was checked through dispatch and the warrant was confirmed. Additional deputies set a permitere and assisted with the search.

The residents within the home gave Hilton consent to search their yard and said no one should have been it.

Officers told Weiker they would use K-9 Bane to find him if he did not surrender. Weiker remained defiant, ignored the commands and failed to surrender.

Hilton released his partner, K-9 Bane, who searched the yard. The dog's behavior changed as he approached several stacks of tires near a makeshift plywood wall.

After Hilton gave another K-9 announcement, K-9 Bane jumped on top of the tires and disappeared on the other side, making contact with Weiker.

After K-9 Bane's assist, Weiker followed commands and was taken into custody without further incident, officials said.

Officials said Weiker was booked into Spokane County Jail for the felony warrant and resisting arrest.

© 2018 KREM