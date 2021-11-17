Man who killed woman in Wandermere for stealing purse sentenced to 20 years in prison

Jonathan Andersen was arrested back in 2019 after killing Mary Hirsch in North Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jonathan Andersen, who was arrested back in 2019 for a deadly drive-by shooting on Wandermere Road, has been sentenced to twenty years in prison.

Andersen was accused of killing Misty Hirsch on July 7, 2019. Through witness statements, detectives learned that Hirsch was with a friend and her boyfriend at Lowe’s in North Spokane on the day of the shooting.

Andersen was sentenced to 240 months (20 years) in prison by a Spokane County judge on Nov. 15, 2021 after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the first degree.

Witnesses told deputies the group drove to the Wandermere area because Hirsch said she wanted to show them something. She then turned around at Glencrest and began traveling south on Wandermere when the red Expedition sped up behind her vehicle.

Hirsch slowed down and waved the vehicle by as the suspect fired gunshots, striking her in the head, deputies said. The male passenger walked away before deputies arrived on scene.

Information obtained during interviews indicated Hirsch approached Andersen in the parking lot of a car wash near Lowe's before the shooting on July 7, deputies said. She gave him a purse and said something to the effect of it being a mistake to take it.

Deputies said Hirsch then returned to her vehicle and drove away. Andersen then followed Hirsch, who tried to lose him but was unsuccessful.

After his arrest, Anderson was charged with witness tampering in September 2019. According to Spokane County Sherriff Corporal Mark Gregory, a court order revoked Andersen’s phone privileges and detention staff took steps to prevent him from contacting a witness in the case.

Gregory said detention staff searched Anderson’s original cell and belongings for contraband or any activity that would violate jail policy. During the search, staff found a letter that appeared to be an attempt by Anderson to pressure a witness into changing their testimony, include steps the witness should take.

This information was given to a detective and he was later given a search warrant Friday for Anderson’s property and person.

While executing the warrant, Gregory said a letter was located, along with other evidence, and seized.

According to Gregory, the letter was written to ‘K’ and mentioned that person’s baby, mother and boyfriend. Detectives used information in the letter and was able to determine that ‘K’ was a material witness.

The letter told ‘K’ to stop cooperating with investigators and to “retract all prior statements to law enforcement that have anything to do with JA,” Gregory said. It went on to say if ‘K’ did this, the witnesses name would be cleared of any “snitch” or “rat” label that “JA’s drug gang has put onto you.” It continued, noting “…you will not make it to a trial situation unharmed” and ‘K’ will “be silenced if necessary,” according to Gregory.