Former lawmaker convicted of rape denied request for new trial

von Ehlinger's request was denied because the judge declared the state preserved the Sixth Amendment and the jury found sufficient evidence to convict.

BOISE, Idaho — Aaron von Ehlinger, the former Idaho state representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern, is in court Thursday afternoon to convince a judge that he should get a new trial or be acquitted.

His defense recently filed the motion claiming that the state was "leading" one of the testifying witnesses, sexual assault nurse Ann Wardle. It also claims von Ehlinger was denied his constitutional rights for a cross-examination of his accuser, Jane Doe, since she bolted from the stand mid-testimony in what seemed like a bout of terror. Von Ehlinger's lawyer, Jon Cox, is planning on subpoenaing a woman he claims can testify that Doe made "conflicting statements" about the incident.

Cox was offered an opportunity to request a mistrial the day Doe ran from the stand, but he declined. She was never subpoenaed to testify from the defense, either, so prosecutors allowed her to abstain from the rest of the trial.

Von Ehlinger was expected to be suspended or expelled from the House of Representatives in 2021 over his conduct with women, but resigned before the House took a vote. A year later, almost to the day, he was found guilty of rape by a 12-person jury.

Reporter Alexandra Duggan is live-tweeting from the courtroom. The hearing begins at 3 p.m.

Follow along on Twitter @dugganreports.

Live updates here:

4:13 p.m. Asked Cox & Von Ehlinger’s family for a statement and they said no.

4:02 p.m. See you then.

4:02 p.m. Sentencing for former lawmaker convicted of rape is set for Aug 31 at 3:30 p.m.

BREAKING: Motion for acquittal and new trial for Aaron von Ehlinger is DENIED. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 25, 2022

4:00 p.m. Reardon: the accuser is the state and the state brings forth evidence and that evidence is considered by the jury and determined not to violate the 6th amendment, I am not inclined to second guess the jury.

Reardon: The evidence was based upon a firmly rooted exception to the hearsay requirement. I understand the concern about an accuser not being in court, but there are a number of cases which are tried and proven without the injured party giving testimony — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 25, 2022

3:57 p.m. Reardon: There is no question if penetration occurred, the question was, was it consensual? The jury was free to believe or disbelieve the statements from the nurse and they chose to believe her.

3:54 p.m. Reardon: Whether or not leading the witness was true, the record demonstrates during cross the question of forcible penetration was raised and testified to at least five times.

3:53 p.m. Note: We can't read Bentzinger's statement in the affidavit.

Judge Reardon: Substance of statement from Bentzinger is just as bad for both parties. Cannot consider this for newly discovered evidence. I would not grant the motion for the new trial based on new evidence — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 25, 2022

3:50 p.m. Cox is responding. Bentzinger made a phone call to his phone at the statehouse saying she had info, so defense didn't receive it until after trial.

3:48 p.m. Hearsay statements made to medical professionals are exempt from the confrontation clause, Farley says.

3:48 p.m. Farley: Statements made to Wardle were proper under Idaho Rules of Evidence which is an exception to the hearsay rule.

3:48 p.m. State: Confrontation clause applies only to testimonial evidence. Farley cites a case that says the prosecution is not required to show the witness was not available.

3:44 p.m. State: Cox knew he could have subpoenaed Doe but did not, and he was offered a mistrial opportunity and did not take it.

3:42 p.m. State: The defendant has the burden in regards to newly discovered evidence. says this evidence is not new because Bentzinger left a voicemail to the defendant before trial.

State is going through the evidence that Wardle testified to. DNA in her mouth, lump on her head, all of this consistent with the statements. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 25, 2022

3:39 p.m. State: Wardle provided the same testimony numerous times during cross and redirect, so its admissible.

3:28 p.m. Farley: Idaho evidence rule 611 rule allows for a type leading question on direct examination if necessary to develop a testimony "that is what the state was attempting to do".

3:38 p.m. Katelyn Farley, prosecutor, is up now. Notes that the violation of rights does not fall into Idaho Code. Says that the rule is its acceptable when the jury can find sufficient evidence a crime occurred.

3:35 p.m. Cox: "Consider the idea that someone can stand trial and their rights can be trumped by a medical exception".

3:34 p.m. Cox: The state did not produce evidence a rape occurred and the jury did not have the ability to find him guilty based on what was presented to them. "Transcript is clear Wardle did not provide that information".

3:32 p.m. Cox just said Doe's name again.

Says the evidence wasn't in when the court made its ruling on the objection. "the idea that the state can present a case in violation of a defendant's constitutional right..." "the state of idaho does not have a specific confrontation clause, but" — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 25, 2022

3:28 p.m. Cox said that judge sustained the objection to the state leading the witness (nurse). He has a right to cross-examine JD, he says.

3:26 p.m. Cox is saying he doesn't believe the state produced evidence to support rape. "This is a new way they're trying cases, not calling the victim."

Cox: State was leading sexual assault nurse Ann Wardle because they asked if von Ehlinger forced himself in Doe's mouth. "There was no testimony that the penis was placed in her mouth."

Our previous reporting said that the state reworded the question and Wardle confirmed this — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 25, 2022

3:23 p.m. Cox said he had the subpoena for Doe but she left so he couldn't serve her with it (?)

3:21 p.m. Cox says the state devised "a new way" to try these cases. said the state elected to not call Doe as a witness. Cox said he couldn't cross examine witnesses about inconsistent statements that were allegedly made bc Doe technically never took the stand.

3:19 p.m. Judge is sustaining the state's objection and calling the witness off the stand.

3:17 p.m. Bentzinger confirmed that Doe told her she did not want von Ehlinger... in her mouth. State is asking that because Bentzinger just admitted this, they want the judge to call it.

3:07 p.m. Cox is asking about using Doe's real name. Reardon says no.

Shiffer is saying that she received an email with Facebook posts that were questionable by someone named Brandy Bentzinger. Bentzinger is one of the people Cox said heard "conflicting statements" from Doe. Bentzinger is up now. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 25, 2022

3:04 p.m. Witness: Alisha Shiffer, legal assistant to Jon Cox, is on the stand.

3:03 p.m. Cox said he has two witnesses that are going to testify today. State is objecting the witnesses and asks that the second witness be dismissed. Detective Joseph from BPD may testify today as well.

Here at the Ada County Courthouse to see if Judge Michael Reardon will grant Aaron von Ehlinger a new trial. He was found guilty in April of raping a 19-year-old intern at the statehouse. He looks visibly skinner today. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 25, 2022

9:28 a.m Von Ehlinger’s lawyer is asking for a new trial because he believes his client's constitutional rights were violated. He also says he has someone who will say Jane Doe made “conflicting statements” about the incident. Today, 3pm.

Watch more crime news: