Home surveillance video shows drive-by shooting in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Major Crimes detectives are asking for the public's help after a drive-by shooting was captured by home surveillance video in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies responded to several reports of shots fired in the 2700 block of. N Robie Court just before 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Corporal Mark Gregory.

No one was injured by gunfire and a motive for the shooting has not yet been identified.

Deputies who arrived at the scene contacted residents of the cul-de-sac and found several spent shell casings on the ground. None of the homes in the cul-de-sac appeared to have been hit but damage was observed to a garbage can on the street.

A sliding window of an apartment on Marietta Avenue was shattered and a bullet hole was found in the nearby wall.

Home surveillance video shows what appears to be a full-sized SUV pull slowly into the cul-de-sac and stop. Several shots were fired by the occupants of the vehicle before they drove away.

As the suspects exit the cul-de-sac, two additional gunshots can be heard prior to the SUV turning east on Marietta Avenue.