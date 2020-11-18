Home surveillance video shows drive-by shooting in Spokane Valley

x
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Major Crimes detectives are asking for the public's help after a drive-by shooting was captured by home surveillance video in Spokane Valley. 

Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies responded to several reports of shots fired in the 2700 block of. N Robie Court just before 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Corporal Mark Gregory. 

No one was injured by gunfire and a motive for the shooting has not yet been identified. 

Deputies who arrived at the scene contacted residents of the cul-de-sac and found several spent shell casings on the ground. None of the homes in the cul-de-sac appeared to have been hit but damage was observed to a garbage can on the street.    

A sliding window of an apartment on Marietta Avenue was shattered and a bullet hole was found in the nearby wall. 

Home surveillance video shows what appears to be a full-sized SUV pull slowly into the cul-de-sac and stop. Several shots were fired by the occupants of the vehicle before they drove away. 

As the suspects exit the cul-de-sac, two additional gunshots can be heard prior to the SUV turning east on Marietta Avenue.    

Tap here to watch home surveillance video 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10152605.

