Video shows female robbery suspects assaulting Spokane Plato's Closet employee

The employee of Plato's Closet in North Spokane tried to stop the suspects from stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise, authorities said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Major Crimes detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a robbery suspect who assaulted a Spokane clothing store employee at the end of June.

The robbery occurred at Plato's Closet on North Division Street on June 29, 2020, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities said the two female suspects "violently assaulted" the employee who tried to stop them from stealing several hundred dollars in merchandise.

When the employee ran after the robbery suspects to confront them, one of the suspects began to assault her before the second woman joined in, authorities said.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office show the suspects throwing the employee to the ground, kicking her and dragging her by the hair.

The suspects then drive off in a white van, nearly hitting the employee as they leave the parking lot.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content. Mobile users, tap here to watch the video.

Authorities said the suspects also struck the victim in the head with a metal tumbler and punched her several times. The victim had only minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

During an investigation, detectives identified one of the suspects as 32-year-old Heather M. Roberts. She is the woman wearing yellow in the surveillance video, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies contacted Roberts on July 12, 2020, when they responded to an unrelated call. She was arrested and taken to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed.

Roberts declined to answers any questions, and was later booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree robbery, the sheriff's office said.

The second female suspect wearing white shorts and a black shirt has yet to be identified.