OTIS ORCHARDS-EAST FARMS, Wash. — A surveillance video posted by Apex Cannabis shows a man wearing underwear on his face and socks on his hands attempting to break into their Otis Orchards store.

"The suspect prepared for the many security cameras at the cannabis shop by wrapping underwear around his head in a mask-like disguise," the post reads.

The man set off an alarm while trying to grain entry, according to Apex Cannabis. The video shows Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrive and take the suspect into custody.

Six officers responded in total and a K9 unit was used, according to the post. The suspect received medical care due to the K9.

Apex Cannabis said they were happy that everyone was safe and the only repairs needed were the replacement of "a couple commercial doors."

