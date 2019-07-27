Video shows a 28-year-old man ripping a sunroof off a car before chasing and attacking a parking enforcement officer in downtown Seattle.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday in stand-still rush hour traffic at 2nd Avenue and Spring Street. Matt Reynolds, who sent KING 5 the video, said he started recording after the man jumped on his car, damaging it.

"It was like he was on a mission. Like somebody might have been chasing him or he was going somewhere, but [when] the second the cop interacted with him, everything changed," he said.

Reynolds said the man ran on top of two cars before running onto the hood of his car and crashed into his windshield. Reynolds said the man then got on the roof of his car and ran to the next vehicle. He estimated the amount of damage done to his car will total $10,000.

One day after the accident, evidence of what happened was all over the front of his car.

"You can see handprints on my car, on top of the glass roof like he was going to break it and get inside,” Reynolds said.

People near the area were able to hold the man down before police arrived. Reynolds said it took about 45 minutes for the man to be controlled.

The 51-year-old parking enforcement officer was transported to a hospital after the incident in stable condition.

The man was arrested and is being held for two assault charges and one charge of malicious mischief.