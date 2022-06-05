WATCH | Driver slams work truck into multiple parked cars in Oregon City

Officers found 11 vehicles that had been crashed into in the parking lot of the Southridge Shopping Center on Thursday.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon City police cited a driver for DUII after they crashed their work truck into nearly a dozen vehicles in the parking lot of a shopping center Thursday evening.

On May 5 around 5:32 p.m., police received a report of a truck that crashed into multiple parked vehicles in the parking lot of the Southridge Shopping Center in the 1600 block of Beavercreek Road. Officers found 11 vehicles that had been crashed into. Police said two businesses were damaged.

Oregon City police released video of the incident on their Twitter and Facebook pages. The video shows the white work truck hit a parked vehicle before going into reverse and hitting at least two additional vehicles.

The truck is then seen speeding away and crashing into two more vehicles before jumping the sidewalk and coming to a stop. Two people can be seen running towards the truck at the end of the video clip.

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, was injured and taken to the hospital. Police did not give any information about the extent of their injuries.

KGW spoke with a woman named Julia who works in a restaurant at the shopping center. Her car was one of the 11 hit.

"It was damaged on the back, the front, the side," she said. "There's always people here going in and out of the restaurant. I'm glad that nobody got hurt. It could have been a tragedy."