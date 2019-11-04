SPOKANE, Wash. — After a female homeowner witnessed an intruder entering her home, she used her Home Alert button to call for help.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., on Thursday morning, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported burglary at a residence located in the 8500 block of N. Atlantic, according to a press release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office They were not the first to arrive at the home.

The Spokane County Fire District 9 were the first to arrive at the home, under the impression that it was for a medical call due to an emergency alert activation. Once they arrived, the fire personnel noticed the front window of the residence smashed and than called for help from Deputies to assist with a possible burglary, according to the press release.

Deputies were able to find the female homeowner and help her out of her home safely. She told Deputies that she was asleep in her living room when she heard glass breaking. It was dark, but she saw a leg come through the large front window and watched as a male, later identified as 29-year-old Tyler L. Weed, made his way into the residence and fall on the floor of her living room.

Weed saw the homeowner and told her he was trying to get out of the cold as he made his way to a recliner and sat down. He sat there for several minutes and would not say anything else. Weed got up, walked into the kitchen for several minutes before returning to the living room where he sat down in the recliner again.

The homeowner did not know what was going on, but did not want to make the intruder mad. She was wearing a Brinks Home Monitor Alert Button but didn’t activate it at first because she didn't know how Weed would react. After approximately 40 minutes, with no signs Weed planned to leave, she pushed the button activating the emergency alert system.

The company called her home, but the homeowner did not answer out of fear of the intruder becoming violent. With her not answering the phone, a medical call was prompted.

Brinks also contacted the victim’s neighbor who helps care for the victim. The neighbor walked next door to check on the victim and called 911 after learning of the break-in.



Once arriving to the scene, the Deputies did not receiving any responses from the intruder and were unable to find him. Because of Weed's behavior upon entering the home and his unresponsiveness, the SWAT Team, Negotiators and a Spokane Police Department K9 Officer Fabian and his K9 King were called to assist.

Weed was located hiding under a mound of blankets on a bed in the basement of the home. Soon after, he was safely taken into custody.

Weed was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Residential Burglary and Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree.