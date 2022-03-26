Victim attacked at Eastern State Hospital dies from his injuries

Martay Ellis, 24, assaulted a patient at a Spokane hospital months after he brutally attacked a woman in downtown Spokane.

The man recently attacked by another patient at Eastern State Hospital has died from his injuries.

According to the Spokane County Sheriffs Office, the patient who attacked him, Martay Ellis, 24, now faces second-degree murder charges. He'd initially been charged with a first-degree assault charge.

According the SCSO, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on March 17, deputies responded to a report of an assault at Eastern State Hospital. When they arrived, hospital staff said two patients, Ellis being one of them, had gotten into a physical fight after an argument.

The attack at Eastern State Hospital comes just a month after Ellis was found incompetent to stand trial for his attack on a women in downtown Spokane.