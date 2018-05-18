SANTA FE, Texas - Ten people were killed and 10 others were injured during a school shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The gunman, identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Tiffany Craig verified the facts and rumors surrounding the Santa Fe High School shooting.

An exchange student from Pakistan was killed in the shooting, according to the Pakistani ambassador in Washington.

Her name is Sabika Sheikh.

There are still rumors about the shooting that we cannot independently verfiy at this point. For example, rumors that the suspected shooter was bullied and the fire alarm sounded before the shooting.

We've heard from a classmate and throughout the day rumors of the suspect being bullied, but it has not been verified. There is no confirmation on the motive of this attack.

The report of 18 school shootings in 2018 is misleading without context. There have been 18 incidents, but in context, not all of those amount to mass shootings like what we saw Friday in Santa Fe.

There is also a doctored photo of the suspect wearing a Hillary Clinton hat, which was clearly photoshopped.

