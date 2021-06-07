WSP: 3 more vehicles struck by chunks of concrete on I-90 in Seattle

This comes just a day after a rock-throwing suspect was arrested on I-5 near Federal Way.

SEATTLE — A troubling trend for drivers in King County continues as three more vehicles were struck by concrete on I-90 Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said three drivers reported their vehicles were hit with chunks of concrete while traveling on westbound I-90 around 5:25 a.m. All three vehicles were coming out of the Mount Baker Tunnel, near Rainier Avenue S, when they were hit, according to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.

No injuries were reported. The WSP and the Seattle Police Department searched the area for a suspect, but no suspect was found.

This comes amid a string of rock-throwing incidents along I-90 and I-5.

On Monday, a rock-throwing suspect was arrested after allegedly throwing concrete and hitting at least four vehicles on I-5 near Federal Way.

In June, WSP asked the public for help in catching those responsible for throwing rocks at vehicles on the state’s highways. As of mid-June, there were 75 reported incidents since the beginning of the year, with some of those resulting in injuries.

On June 14, one driver crashed his vehicle into an I-90 barrier near the west side of the Mount Baker Tunnel after a rock was thrown from a nearby construction site and hit him in the face.