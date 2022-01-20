Vehicle prowling suspect arrested and released in Spokane Valley

According to a press release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Marshall L. Price, 38, has been arrested several times for theft-related crimes.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a vehicle prowling suspect within the 10900 block of E. Montgomery Avenue at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 18.

The suspect, 38-year-old Marshall L. Price, reportedly broke the window of a stranger’s car and stole several items, including two bags of tools. The victim of the theft said that Price was last seen walking east on Jackson Avenue.

According to the press release, a Spokane Valley deputy was able to locate Price near the Eagle Point Apartments.

When confronting the suspect, Price followed commands and, according to a press release, he said, “It was a bad mistake. I thought he was the (expletive) who stole (expletive) from my apartment.”

Price was detained as the incident was investigated. He was later booked into the Spokane County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling. He was later released on his own recognizance within a half hour.

This is not the first time Price has had a run-in with the law, as he has been arrested several times for theft-related crimes, according to the press release report.