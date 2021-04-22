What did a vape pen have to do with a Spokane Valley teen's murder? Here's what investigators say

Detectives have received information that the incident involved a dispute and/or the sale of vape pens.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that detectives are investigating how a vape pen may have been a factor the death of a Spokane Valley teen in late March.

Preston Grzogorek was shot and killed outside his Spokane Valley apartment on March 29. Detectives are still working to determine who is responsible for his death. No arrests have been made.

Preston’s sister, Nicole, said her family is still grieving and they are desperate for closure. She said she’s not sure who could have done this to her brother.

“I'm just letting the detectives do their job and just hopefully soon enough we'll get the justice that he deserves,” she said.

The shooting is still an active case, which means investigators cannot comment on the investigation. However, Corporal Mark Gregory confirmed with KREM’s Amanda Roley that detectives have received information that the incident involved a dispute and/or the sale of vape pens. He said investigators are looking into whether this somehow contributed to the shooting.

Investigators are also still searching for any evidence that will help identify the suspect and hold them accountable. The victim's sister said she is unaware of any disagreements he had with anyone, but says no disagreement should justify taking her brother’s life.

“Why go that far and, you know, like, take someone's life over a disagreement....it just doesn't make sense to me,” Nicole said.

Their father died in a motorcycle accident two years ago. Since then, Nicole helped her grandmother raise Preston.

“It's hard, but I know that he's up there with my dad so that gives me some sort of peace,” Nicole said.

Residents at Village Apartments in Spokane Valley heard multiple gunshots around 10:50 p.m. the night of Preston’s death. Some residents went toward the sounds of the gunshots and found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Gregory.

Spokane Valley deputies said Preston went outside to meet a person or people and was shot. Deputies, Spokane Valley Fire and AMR provided medical care, but the teenager died at the scene. They believe he knew the suspect he was meeting and was involved in an ongoing conflict with several individuals.

Witnesses saw a person wearing dark clothing running from the scene, according to Gregory.