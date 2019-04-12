POST FALLS, Idaho — Vandals who allegedly broke into the Post Falls Boys & Girls Club over the weekend left behind thousands of dollars in damage.

A Facebook post from the Boys & Girls Club of Kootenai County says that the vandals stole two Macbook computers, a camera and an Xbox, and damaged the walls and pool and ping pong tables. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that the damage also included ruined art supplies and obscene messages on the walls in several rooms.

As a result of more than $3,000 in damage, the club closed on Monday to clean up and ensure safety for children. It has since reopened.

Ryan Davis, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Kootenai County, told The Coeur d’Alene Press that they are working with neighboring facilities to view security footage that could identify the suspects.

“We may have been knocked down, but with the help of our amazing staff today we are back open and ready to serve our Club members,” the Facebook post reads. “We wanted to thank you all for your calls, emails and offers to help with the mess. We hope that you'll continue to support us and help us serve the community we all care so much about.”

Anyone who wants to donate to the Boys & Girls Club can do so by visiting its website.

