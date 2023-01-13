Vancouver teacher accused of sending nude photo, explicit texts to student appears in court

Evergreen Public Schools told KGW Shelley Leatherwood remains on administrative leave from the district.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A high school teacher in Vancouver accused of sending a nude photo and sexually explicit text messages to a student entered a not guilty plea Friday as she appeared in court.

Las week, a staff member at Evergreen Public Schools contacted Vancouver police after the student reported that a teacher had "engaged in a text conversation that was of a sexual nature and had sent the student a nude photo," according to Vancouver police.

On Jan. 5, detectives with the Vancouver Police Department Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit arrested Shelley Leatherwood, 45. She was booked into the Clark County Jail for communication with a minor for immoral purposes, which is a felony.

On Friday, she appeared before a judge in Clark County for her arraignment. The judge extended the state-requested no contact order with the minor.

Court documents obtained by KGW detail the sexually explicit conversation between Leatherwood and the student. She allegedly sent a nude photo to the student, and explained how much she liked him, writing, "I probably should go to jail about how I feel about you."

Leather is due back in court in the next couple of months.

Mountain View High School Principal Charles Anthony released the letter below regarding the case to families last week:

"We wanted to make you aware that a staff member was arrested today based on alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor. On January 3rd, after we were made aware of the alleged inappropriate conduct, the staff member was placed on leave. The Vancouver Police Department was contacted and they started investigating with the full cooperation of the school district.