Utah AMBER Alert suspect may be headed to Washington state

Authorities have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Derek Rowley.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities believe an AMBER Alert suspect out of Price, Utah may be headed to Washington State.

Law enforcement has identified the suspect as 33-year-old Derek Rowley. He’s a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. Rowley has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck, a skull tattoo on his right hand and tattoos on his left arm.

According to the AMBER Alert, Rowley abducted 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Mangum on Aug. 18. Manson is a white boy, 3’11” tall and weights 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing pajamas. Arson is also a white boy, 3’5” tall and weighs 40 pounds. He was also last seen wearing pajamas.

Police believe they are traveling in a gold 2004 Chevy Silverado and hauling a white fifth wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate 51311AE.