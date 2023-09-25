U.S. Marshals Service offering $10k reward for information on double murder in Okanogan County

Dylan Harrington, 27, is wanted for allegedly murdering Dave and Gerlyn Covey at their home near Chesaw in February 2022.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Marshals Service-led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the double murder of an elderly couple at their home in Okanogan County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dylan Harrington is accused of shooting and killing Dave, 80, and Gerlyn Covery, 66, at their home near Chesaw in February 2022. Police found the two victims' bodies burned and hidden under a sheet of plywood.

Harrington is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of a body with national extradition. He is described as a 5'9'' man weighing 145 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Dylan Harrington is accused of a most heinous crime which demonstrates a clear disregard for human life,” said Craig Ellis Thayer, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington. “We will continue to work with our partners at the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and use every resource at our disposal to find him and bring him to justice.”

Anyone with information on Harrington's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at (866) 865-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online via the USMS Tips App.

