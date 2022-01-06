$10K reward offered for alleged Spokane insurance fraud ringleader wanted by U.S. Marshals

William Oldham Mize, 60, is alleged to have participated in a multi-million dollar fraud.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The United States Marshals are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of William Oldham Mize, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Eastern Washington.

Mize, 60, failed to appear for a pre-trial conference before United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice in Spokane and is alleged to have participated in a multi-million-dollar fraud.

In December 2018, a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Washington found probable cause to indict Mize and others on numerous charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to a press release, Mize’s criminal activity had been taking place for years, specifically between September 2013 and April 2018.

According to the press release, Mize is said to have caused fake car accidents, falls and other incidents in numerous states. To date, insurers have paid more than $6 million on Mize’s allegedly fraudulent claims.

Spokane developer Ron Wells pleaded guilty to nine charges relating to Mize's scheme. Wells' attorney and the prosecutors told the judge that Wells committed fraud because Mize, the ringleader of the group, allegedly threatened Wells with physical harm if he didn't repay a $20,000 loan Mize had given him.

Mize has been a fugitive from the law since July 2019 when he was alleged to have violated his pretrial release conditions by failing to make himself available for pretrial supervision to the U.S. Probation Office and failing to contact his attorney.

Mize is believed to have used a variety of different aliases, including:

Phillip Novak, Phillip Gonzalez, Phillip Boito, Bill Babaian, Bill Park, William Park, William Talento, William Westfall, Phillip Amezcua, Phillip Smith, William Smith, Will Smith, William Frangella, William Tardy, William Sharp, Phillip Tardy and Chad Harris.

Mize has also frequently visited cities in Washington, California, Florida, and Mexico, as well as Las Vegas and New Orleans.

The 60-year-old fugitive is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 6’2’’ and 240 pounds.

It should be noted that the charges in the indictment are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty.