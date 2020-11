One person is dead and another person is injured after a head-on car crash north of Deer Park Wednesday.

DEER PARK, Wash. — One person is dead and another person is injured after a head-on car crash on US 395 north of Deer Park, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper J. Sevigney.

US 395 is completely closed at milepost 195, Sevigney said.

WSDOT is setting up a detour for drivers via State Route 292 and Bulldog Road. The detour is expected to add additional travel time, so crews are asking drivers to expect long delays.

