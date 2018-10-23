SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — University of Utah officials have identified a female student fatally shot on campus Monday night as a senior track athlete and communication major from Pullman, Washington.

Separate statements released by university President Ruth Watkins and Athletic Director Mark Harlan identified the victim as Lauren McCluskey and expressed sadness and shock over her killing.

Police said previously that Melvin Rowland, the man suspected of killing MCluskey and ex-boyfriend of hers, was found dead in an off-campus church early Tuesday.

RELATED: Registered sex offender police say killed University of Utah student found dead

Watkins said McCluskey was "a highly regard member of the university's track and field team, and an outstanding scholar, a senior majoring in communication."

Photo of Lauren McCluskey courtesy of the University of Utah website

The university canceled classes Tuesday and a campus vigil for McCluskey is scheduled at 5 p.m.

Washington State University President Kirk Shulz also tweeted a message on Tuesday morning.

Shulz wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with WSU faculty members Matt and Jill McCluskey on the loss of their daughter last night on the campus at the University of Utah."

Our thoughts and prayers are with WSU faculty members Matt and Jill McCluskey on the loss of their daughter last night on the campus at the University of Utah. — Kirk H Schulz (@WSU_Cougar_Pres) October 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.