'Xanapalooza' created in honor of Xana Kernodle

In honor of what would have been Xana Kernodle's 21st birthday, "Xanapalooza" encourages people to step outside their comfort zone and be adventurous.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — The family of one of the Moscow murder victims is encouraging everyone to remember their daughter, sister and friend by doing something spontaneous.

In honor of what would have been Xana Kernodle's 21st birthday, "Xanapalooza" encourages people to step outside their comfort zone and be adventurous.

Xana was one of four University of Idaho students killed last November.

To commemorate her 21st birthday, Xana's sister marked July 5, 2023 as "Xanapalooza."

"We hope to celebrate #xanapalooza this year and every year by being silly, having fun, getting out of our comfort zones, and loving life like she did each day," Xana's sister, Jazzmin, said in a Facebook post. "She had the most love for living each day to the fullest, creating memories, gaining new experiences, being silly, and of course all those who surrounded her. Help us celebrate #xanapalooza and honor Xana for her 21st birthday on July 5th by doing something fun, new and spontaneous!"

My sister, Xana Kernodle was born on July 5th, 2002 making this year her 21st birthday. 🎂 We hope to celebrate... Posted by Jazzmin Kernodle on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.