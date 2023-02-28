Here's what police took from the Moscow murder suspect's home in Pennsylvania

Investigators took a total of nine items from 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger's family home in Albrightsville, Pa.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — New court documents from Monroe County, Pa. reveal the items investigators took from the suspect's home in the University of Idaho student murders.

According to a search warrant from Pennsylvania State Police, investigators took a total of nine items from 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger's family home in Albrightsville, Pa. Those items include a silver flashlight, multiple articles of clothing and a cheek swab from the suspect.

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, for his alleged role in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. The four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in their Moscow home on Nov. 13, 2022.

On the day of his arrest, law enforcement in Pennsylvania executed a search warrant on Kohberger's family's home. Pennsylvania State Police requested the search warrant in an effort to collect any evidence related to the investigation.

During their search, investigators collected the following items:

1 defiant silver flashlight

4 medical-style gloves

A white Arizona Jean Co. large T-shirt

A large black Champion sweatshirt with a Washington State University Cougars logo on it

A pair of black and white size 13 Nike shoes

A pair of black Under Armor socks

Large black Under Armor shorts

Large black Under Armor boxers

1 buccal swab- a DNA swab from the inside of Kohberger's cheek

In the request for the search warrant, investigators asked for a nighttime search warrant to be issued and for the affidavit of probable cause to be sealed. This request was made "based upon the serious and violent nature of these crimes."

Investigators also requested that all digital devices taken during the search "be forensically examined in a controlled environment at some future date."

