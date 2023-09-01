University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

With his second court appearance scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., he will now appear in court Jan. 12th at 8 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m.

The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan. 5th.

He appeared in his first Idaho court appearance for four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle.

If the suspect is found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder he could face the maximum penalty of life in prison or death. If he is found guilty of a burglary charge he could face the maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.