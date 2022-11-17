The process behind a murder investigation | University of Idaho students killed

KREM 2 talked with law enforcement experts to discuss what it takes to solve a mass murder investigation in a small town like Moscow, Idaho.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Four days after four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home near campus, police have released only limited information about the investigation to the public.

KREM 2 spoke with law enforcement experts about solving a mass murder investigation in a small town like Moscow, Idaho.

Pullman Police Operations Commander Aaron Breshears, who has been working with the Pullman Police Department for the last 23 years, said homicide cases require hundreds of man-hours of time and dozens of officers and investigators. Putting the cases together during the first 72 hours and after a big crime or a big case like a murder takes a lot of manpower.

Breshears said there was a homicide in 2021, and that case is still ongoing.

"Anytime that you're investigating a homicide, where you have substantial community impacts, there is a tendency to want to rush to judgment," Breshears said. "But, you must be patient and allow the investigators to do their jobs and to come to the logical conclusion of where the evidence leads them."

Breshears explained that during that homicide investigation, their initial priority was to collect and preserve any physical evidence from the investigation and determine where they needed to go from there.

"Once you have preserved any evidence and identified the evidence, locating witnesses, interviewing witnesses, and then there comes a very detailed process of going through your evidence and determining the value of that evidence, as it would contribute to a prosecutable criminal case," Breshears said.

That process can be a painstakingly slow process sometimes.

"It can be we had evidence that was submitted to the crime lab that took almost a year to return," Breshears said.

While Breshears didn't comment about how the Moscow Police Department is handling the case of the mass stabbing incident, he expressed how officials should be professional in a case like this.

"Our job as investigators is to try to keep our eyes on what's important. And even though there could be outside interest in what's happening, we really need to be professional and focus on the task at hand," Breshears said.

He said homicide cases like this are more complicated when they receive national attention or know that the whole world and the whole community is watching and waiting for information.

Another expert in criminal cases, retired Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins, also explained his perspective about how the Moscow Police is handling the mass staving murder investigation.

"They're trying to juggle a lot of balls in the air right now. Particularly with four victims, it's going to be a very complex crime scene. That's going to be a complex investigation," Jenkins said.

Jenkins explained why officers keep information private during a homicide investigation in order to not jeopardize the process.

"Just trying to make sure that when detectives go out and interview people, it's based on what they know and not what they heard on the news, and so it's really a balancing act for them trying to release enough information. So, if there is a potential threat, the public can take precautions for that. But, also at the same time not jeopardize a four homicide investigation," Jenkins said.

Jenkins explained how interviewing witnesses in homicide cases like this could make it more complicated. He gave the case of Sam Martinez as an example, who died back in 2019 in Greek row.

He said during that case, police were trying to interview people that he had been around leading up to his death, and it was just before a holiday break on campus.

"Most of the witnesses left town, and that's the type of investigation you need to have a one-on-one in-person interview. It does definitely complicate that investigation, to be able to do adequate interviews with potential witnesses," Jenkins said.

While Jenkins also didn't comment on how the Moscow Police is handling the homicide case of the four students, he said officials are getting the resources to help them out in the homicide investigation.

