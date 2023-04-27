Surviving roommate of Moscow murder victims agrees to deposition, won't appear at Kohberger's preliminary hearing

Both parties have agreed that the roommate will be interviewed by the defense in Reno, Nev., where she currently lives.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The defense team for the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students wanted one of the victims' surviving roommates to testify on his behalf. Her attorney filed a motion to fight a subpoena for her to appear at his preliminary hearing.

Now, both sides have reached a deal.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the two surviving roommates were home when 28-year-old Kohberger allegedly killed Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen on Nov. 13, 2021. The suspect was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2021, and is currently awaiting his preliminary hearing in the Latah County Jail.

One of the roommates told police she saw the suspect leaving the house after committing the murders, while the other told police she saw the victims outside the house hours before the murders.

The roommate that did not see the suspect in the house was subpoenaed by Interim Washoe County Public Defender Evelyn Grosenick on April 11. The subpoena said the roommate is required to appear in Latah County Curt on June 28, 2023, the third day of the suspect's preliminary hearing.

The roommate's attorney said there was no reason for the roommate to testify during the preliminary hearing, despite the defense's claims that the roommate had "information material to the charges against Mr. Kohberger."

An order filed Wednesday ultimately determined the roommate would be released from the subpoena. Instead, she agreed to be interviewed by the suspect's defense team in Reno, Nev. ahead of his preliminary hearing.

Kohberger's preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on June 26, 2023.

