Police move five vehicles from crime scene where 4 University of Idaho students were killed

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives relocated five vehicles from the crime scene to a more secure, long-term storage location.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police relocated five vehicles from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed near campus just over two weeks ago.

The cars were towed to a more secure, long-term storage location to continue processing evidence on Tuesday. Moscow police had previously stated that the cars in front of the home had been searched for evidence as part of the ongoing investigation. They did not share what, if anything, was taken from the vehicles.

KREM 2 news was at the crime scene Tuesday afternoon and observed several of the cars being towed from the house.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police provided an update on the investigation into the murdered students. Police have not identified a suspect at this time and have not found the murder weapon, which they described as a large knife.

Police know that on the night of Saturday, Nov. 12, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were at a party on campus before heading home to the crime scene at King Road. New digital evidence collected by investigators revealed that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen arrived home after a night out at 1:56 a.m

Detectives say the surviving roommates arrived home just after 1 a.m. Later that morning, police responded to a report of an unconscious person at a house near campus just before noon on Sunday. When police arrived, they found the four victims and two other people, both uninjured, who lived in the home. The victims had all been stabbed with a knife.

Along with Moscow police, Idaho State Police and the FBI are involved in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact MPD at 208-883-7180.

