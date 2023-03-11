New documents show strategies in prosecution against Moscow murder suspect

Court documents revealed a horde of redacted search warrants into various personal records, including finances and social media accounts.

MOSCOW, Idaho — New court documents reveal several different sources investigators looked into to prosecute Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Documents posted to the Idaho Cases of Judicial Interest website reveal that prosecutors have looked into various pieces of Kohberger and the victims' private data, including financial records and social media accounts.

One search warrant shows access for information for a possible purchase of a Ka-Bar knife and Ka-Bar-USMC knife sheath. This warrant ties into the sheath found at the crime scene, which police say contained Kohberger's DNA.

Another warrant looks into a DoorDash delivery Xana Kernodle ordered right around the time the murders occurred.

Prosecutors also looked into the victims' SnapChat accounts to investigate their social media activity around the time of the murders. That work also included looking into Meta Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

One warrant looks into a Reddit post from Kohberger prior to the murder. That post served as a research project for the suspect on how emotions and psychological traits influence decision making in committing a crime. At the time of the post, Kohberger was a grad-student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Kohberger was arrested at his parent's home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022. At this time, he is booked at the Latah County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing in June.

