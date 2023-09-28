New documents in case against Bryan Kohberger shedding light on prosecution's case

The documents show police are asking for the customer information from both during the month of the murders, but also from months before Kohberger even moved to WA.

MOSCOW, Idaho — New documents in the case against Bryan Kohberger are shedding light on different aspects of the prosecution’s case.

According to the documents, search warrants were obtained over the summer that are asking for Kohberger’s customer information from Amazon, Apple and Paypal. Specifically, the prosecution is asking Amazon if Kohberger bought, viewed or was recommended any knives on the website.

Investigators believe a specific type of knife was used to commit the murders. A knife sheath with Kohberger’s DNA was found at the crime scene, but the murder weapon itself has still not been found.

The documents show police are asking for the customer information from both during the month of the murders, but also from months before Kohberger even moved to the state of Washington.

The trial was originally set to begin next week, but that date has been pushed back indefinitely.