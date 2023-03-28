New court documents hint at potential Brady/Giglio violation in Kohberger case

New documents say the state has become aware that prosecutors may have withheld pertinent evidence from the defense.

MOSCOW, Idaho — New court documents in the case of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students say the state has become aware that prosecutors may have withheld pertinent evidence from the defense.

According to the documents, that evidence has now been turned over to the defense for the examination. At this time, the defense can't reveal what that evidence was due to a protective order granted by the court.

