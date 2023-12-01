Moscow Murder suspect expected in court today

The judge and attorneys will discuss scheduling during Thursday's hearing for the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students is expected back in a Latah County courtroom on Thursday morning for a status hearing.

Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle.

Today's hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. after a judge agreed to move the time due to scheduling conflicts. It had originally been scheduled for 10 a.m.

The suspect made his first court appearance one week ago, where a judge informed him that he could face the maximum penalty of life in prison or death if he is found guilty of the murders. He is also charged with burglary.

Kohberger has not yet entered a plea in the case and is not expected to do so today. The status hearing is expected to focus on scheduling and future court proceedings.

The hearing comes in a week when both University of Idaho and Washington State University students returned to class for the first time since an arrest in the murders.

