Search warrant details what investigators found in Moscow murder suspect's apartment

PULLMAN, Wash. — A newly unsealed search warrant details what investigators took from the apartment of a Washington State Ph.D. student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in nearby Moscow.

Among the items police took from the suspect's apartment are multiple hair strands, a nitrile-type black glove, and 2 reddish-brown stained cuts from an uncased pillow.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is currently in the Latah County Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing. The former Washington State University (WSU) Ph.D. student is accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

The suspect was arrested at his parent's Pennsylvania home on Dec. 30, 2022. That same day, officers with the WSU Police Department obtained a search warrant and searched his apartment, located in the Steptoe Village complex in Pullman.

During the search of the suspect's apartment, investigators seized:

1 nitrile-type black glove

1 Walmart receipt with one Dickies tag

2 Marshalls receipts

A dust container from a Bissell Power Force vaccuum

8 possible hair strands

1 Fire TV stick with a cord and plug

1 possible animal hair strand

3 possible hairs

1 possible hair strand

1 computer tower

1 collection of a dark red spot (collected without testing)

2 cuttings from an uncased pillow of a reddish/brown stain (the larger stain was tested)

2 (top and bottom) mattress covers packaged separately, both labeled "C" with multiple stains. One was tested.

On Jan. 3, Whitman County sealed the search warrant for the suspect's apartment. According to court documents, "premature public disclosure of the details of this law enforcement investigation will create a serious and imminent threat to effective law enforcement, and could result in the premature end of this investigation which could create a threat to public safety."