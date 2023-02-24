'A healing step' | House where Moscow murders took place to be demolished

The university said the house will be demolished and they are looking for options where students can be involved in the future development of the property.

MOSCOW, Idaho — More than four months after four University of Idaho students were killed in their home on King Street in Moscow, the university said the owners of the house will be donating it to the university.

The university said in a statement that the crime will be demolished as "a healing step" as the community mourns the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.

"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed. Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene," the university said.

The university said they are looking for options where students can be involved in the future development of the property.

In the statement, the university also said early planning is underway to create a memorial garden to honor Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee. The garden design will incorporate class and individual student participation. It will be located on the Moscow campus, but the exact location has not yet been determined.

"While the memorial will be a focal point of a garden, the garden will also be a place of remembrance of other students we have lost and a place of healing for those left behind," the university said.

Additionally, scholarships to support University of Idaho students will be created as a legacy for each of the four students killed.

"Scholarships in memory of Xana, Ethan and Madison have been established and the university is working with the Goncalves family so a fourth scholarship can be established in Kaylee’s name," the university said.

The scholarships were possible thanks to donations made by the community and will help future students as they pursue their education at the U of I.

