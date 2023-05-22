Maddie May Day created to honor Madison Mogen's legacy

On Thursday, people are encouraged to perform random acts of kindness.

MOSCOW, Idaho — May 25 has been designated as "Maddie May Day" in honor of Moscow murder victim Madison Mogen.

On Thursday, people are encouraged to perform random acts of kindness. According to their website, "Maddie May Day" was initiated by Mogen's relatives.

"We all feel the pain of Maddie's loss, and we invite you to join us in carrying on Maddie's mission by performing random acts of kindness. We look forward to hearing the stories that arise as we remember Maddie on this day and every day," the website stated.

Some examples provided on the website for participating in Maddie May Day include paying for a stranger's coffee, mowing a neighbor's lawn, bringing flowers to a friend, or baking cookies for coworkers.

The organizers are requesting participants to share their random acts of kindness on Instagram using #maddiemayday or by emailing them here.

