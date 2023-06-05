'Do more of what you love' | Kaylee Jade Day created in honor of Kaylee Goncalves

Kaylee Jade Day, which takes place on her birthday, will encourage people to spend the day doing something they love, just like she did every day.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Jade Goncalves would have been 22 years old on June 8, 2023, but her family still intends to celebrate their late daughter by encouraging others to do what they love.

Thursday, June 8 is Kaylee Jade Day, a day where people can honor Kaylee's life and legacy by purposefully doing something they love to do. Kaylee's family created the day as a way to remember their daughter, who they say spent every day doing something she loved.

Kaylee was one of four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus home last November. To honor their daughter, her family is encouraging everyone to do something that makes them happy, while keeping Kaylee in mind.

"We don't have Kaylee with us here any longer but that doesn't mean her love for life, family, or adventure is gone," her family wrote in a Facebook post.

Alright friends! Introducing Kaylee Jade Day! This flyer is a rough final & we’d love any suggestion for clarity,... Posted by The Goncalves Family Page on Sunday, June 4, 2023

People are encouraged to do whatever it is they love, but the family also shared some of the things Kaylee loved to do:

Go to lunch with a friend or family member

Plan a vacation or holiday

Cook a new meal you've been wanting to try

Grab a mimosa and appetizer at a local restaurant

Try a new hike

Wake up early to watch the sunrise

FaceTime friends or family members you don't see very often

Pay it forwards at your favorite drive-thru

People can share how they are celebrating Kaylee's day by using #KayleeJadeDay on social media.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.