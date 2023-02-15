Here's how much Idaho State Police have spent on the Moscow murders investigation

$282,109.35 is the exact amount of funds used as of Feb. 6, which include travel, overtime, lab testing and evidence storage.

IDAHO, USA — The murders of four University of Idaho students in November of 2022 was a massive investigation that required many resources from police and other agencies to work together -- and with that, came $282,109.35 of expenditures related to the homicide case by Idaho State Police (ISP).

When Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in a home off campus on Nov. 13, 2022, Moscow Police, Idaho State Police and the FBI began the long process of investigating their deaths. It led to the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University Ph.D student, based on DNA found at the scene.

The expenditures of $282,109.35, obtained through a public records request, is the exact amount of funds used as of Feb. 6 -- which includes travel, overtime, lab testing, storage of evidence and other miscellaneous police work, according to ISP Communications Director Aaron Snell. ISP dedicated significant resources to help Moscow Police, a smaller-scale police department.

Snell said the investigation of the four murders "qualifies as a large investigation" and that cases and costs at this magnitude are "uncommon occurrences" in comparison to other investigations, but he doesn't think there is a set parameter to accurately quantify them.

Idaho Governor Brad Little allocated $1 million from the state emergency fund in order to help law enforcement. When Little announced the funding, he said the expenses would be determined by ISP with the help of other police agencies.

Snell said ISP is currently paying for expenses related to the case from a miscellaneous revenue until reimbursement is received from Little's office.

ISP has not used all of Little's allocated funds, Snell said, but there will be "additional expenses as the investigation continues."

Moscow Police Department denied a records request inquiring about their expenditures related to the case. According to Moscow's city attorney, information regarding how much the MPD has spent is in violation of the non-dissemination order in the case against Kohberger. The "gag order" was issued by a Latah County magistrate judge in January, barring attorneys and law enforcement from speaking to the media and the public about the investigation.

An FBI spokesperson also said they could not release how much the agency has spent assisting in Moscow.

