Here's what investigators were able to uncover prior to the Moscow murder suspect's arrest

A newly unsealed affidavit has revealed new details in the case, as well as all of the evidence collected so far in the investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — As of January 2023, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger is back in Idaho and made his first appearance in the Latah County Court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

The suspect's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. A newly unsealed affidavit has revealed new details in the case, as well as all of the evidence collected so far in the investigation.

Here is the evidence collected so far in the Moscow murder investigation:

Police were able to obtain male DNA at the scene of the murders. That DNA was matched with another sample from the Kohberger family's trash can in Pennsylvania later on in the investigation.

At 4:17 a.m. on Nov. 13, a security camera located at near the house where the murders took place picked up distorted audio of what sounded like voices or a whimper followed by a loud thud, according to documents.

Investigators found a latent shoe print during the second processing of the crime scene. The shoe print showed a diamond-shaped pattern (similar to that of a Vans-style shoe) just outside of a witness's bedroom.

A review of camera footage showed a white sedan traveling westbound on Indian Hills Drive in Moscow around 3:26 a.m. and then on Styner Ave. at Idaho State Highway 95 in Moscow at 3:28 a.m. The car did not have a front license plate

The suspected car was then seen making an initial three passes by the King Road house. The car made a fourth and final pass around 4:04 a.m. before stopping in the area. Later, at 4:20 a.m., the suspected car can be seen leaving the area of the home at a high rate of speed.

Later, at approximately 5:25 a.m., a car consistent with the suspected vehicle was observed on five cameras in Pullman, WA and on WSU Campus cameras. The white sedan was seen traveling northbound on Johnson Road, which, according to documents, leads directly back to West Palouse River in Moscow. The car was then observed traveling northbound on Stadium Way at Nevada Street, Stadium Way at Grimes Way, Stadium Drive at Wilson Road and Stadium Way at Cougar Way.

As the investigation progressed, police obtained search warrants to determine cellular devices used in close proximity to the King Road house. Through research, investigators were able to connect a phone's estimated locations and travel to that of the white Elantra.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.