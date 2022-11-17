Photos from candlelight vigils held in honor of University of Idaho murder victims

The deaths of the four victims have been honored throughout both states.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Candlelight vigils are being held across Washington and Idaho to remember the four University of Idaho homicide victims.

The students were found dead in a home near campus on King Road Sunday due to a sharp-edged weapon.

The victims have been identified as:

20-year-old Ethan Chapin from Conway, Wash. He was a freshman majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

21-year-old Madison Mogen from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was a senior majoring in marketing and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority

20-year-old Xana Kernodle from Post Falls, Idaho. She was a junior marketing major and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves from Rathdrum, Idaho. She was a senior majoring in general studies and a member of the Alpha Pi sorority.

Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of the students and ask anyone with information to call the Moscow Police Department at (208) 883-7180.

