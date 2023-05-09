New attorney joins Moscow murder suspect's defense team

Elisa Massoth, a capital-qualified attorney, has been added as co-counsel for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students.

MOSCOW, Idaho — An attorney in Payette, Idaho has joined the defense team of the Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to new court documents.

As of May 8, Elisa G. Massoth, a capital-qualified criminal attorney, has been added as co-counsel for Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last November.

According to her website, Massoth is qualified to defend clients charged with the death penalty. She is Idaho's Criminal Justice Panel representative and the former president of the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Before her time as president, she spent 11 years on the board of directors.

Massoth joins Anne Taylor, a public defender from Kootenai County, as part of Kohberger's defense team. Taylor was appointed to represent Kohberger shortly after he was extradited to Idaho from Pennsylvania.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing and killing Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2021. He was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2021, and is currently awaiting trial in the Latah County Jail.

Kohberger's preliminary hearing is set to begin on June 26, 2023.

