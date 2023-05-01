Attorney for Goncalves family makes statement on steps of Latah County Courthouse

"This is the beginning of the criminal justice system, and the family will be here for the long haul," the family attorney said.

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — The attorney for the Goncalves family issued a statement after the Moscow murder suspect's first appearance on Thursday morning.

The Goncalves family and their attorney, Shannon Gray, stepped out of the courthouse just moments after 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger made his first appearance in court. Gray spoke on behalf of the family.

"It is an obviously emotional time for the family, seeing the defendant for the first time. This is the beginning of the criminal justice system, and the family will be here for the long haul," Gray said.

Kaylee Goncalves was one of the victims in the quadruple murder case in Moscow, alongside Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. They were found dead in a home on King Road on Nov. 13.

Kohberger was identified as a suspect in the case on Dec. 30 and was flown into Latah County on Wednesday.

The suspect's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.

