Moscow Police actively investigating homicide after four people were found dead in home near University of Idaho

The homicide investigation is active and currently taking place on King Road near the campus.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is actively investigating the homicide of four people found dead in a home near the University of Idaho.

According to MPD, officers received a call around 11:58 a.m. about an unconscious person at King Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found four dead people in the home.

According to the University of Idaho Facebook page, MPD is investigating a homicide. A shelter-in-place order from U of I has since been lifted, but the campus encourages students to stay vigilant.

RIGHT NOW: Moscow PD is investigating a homicide near King Rd, near the Univ. of Idaho campus. Suspect is unknown. It is also unknown who lives at the residence officials are investigating.@uidaho students are being told to shelter in place and avoid the area. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/6W2eqY79kK — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) November 13, 2022

According to the University of Idaho Public Safety and Security, this is an off-campus incident. They add that Moscow Police said there's no active threat to the student community.

MPD has since begun an active investigation. More information will be released as soon as the next of kin of the victims are notified.

MPD is asking any individuals who may have information to call the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS.

Vandal Alert: Investigation continues. Suspect unknown. MPD does not believe there is an active threat. Shelter in place lifted. Remain vigilant. — University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 13, 2022

