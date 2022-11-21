Family, friends remember slain University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin at vigil

Ethan Chapin was killed on Nov. 13 in a home near the University of Idaho’s campus alongside his girlfriend and her two roommates.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Ethan Chapin, 20, one of the four students killed near the University of Idaho’s campus was remembered Monday afternoon in memorial service in his hometown of Mount Vernon.

This afternoon the family of Ethan Chapin isn’t focusing on how he died, rather the life he lived.

Through tears, Stacy Chapin, Ethan’s mother, told the world about her son.



“Today we’re here to honor the life of our son and brother Ethan Chapin one of the most incredible people you’ll ever know,” Stacy Chapin said with her husband, son and daughter at her side.

Mom of Ethan Chapin.

One of four #UniversityofIdaho students killed on November 13th.

She says she's grateful for:

“The Moscow PD who now carry the burden everyday not only for us but for all of the impacted families." pic.twitter.com/lSbHq0fFWc — Sebastian Robertson (@srobertsontv) November 22, 2022

Ethan was a triplet with a brother and a sister. He was a lifelong athlete who loved the NFL and country music. He played on the basketball and tennis teams at Mount Vernon High School.

Chapin started at the University of Idaho in 2021 and joined the Sigma Chi fraternity. Both of his siblings also attend the university and his brother was in the same fraternity.

Family remembers Ethan Chapin as shining light 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6



Chapin was killed on Nov. 13 in a home near the University of Idaho’s campus alongside his girlfriend Xana Kernnodle and her two roommates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.



Despite a large law enforcement investigation calling on the resources of the state police and the FBI, no arrest has been made and no murder weapon has been found.

And among so many unanswered questions – the Chapin family said they are grateful for the support they’ve received from the community in Mount Vernon, everyone who has reached out to them and all of the law enforcement agencies who are working on the case.

“The Moscow Police Department who now carry the burden every day not only for us but for all of the impacted families. And the many strangers across the country. Your outreach and kind words are profoundly touching,” Stacy Chapin said.