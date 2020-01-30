SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A former paraeducator at University High School in Spokane Valley has been fired after accusations that she took drugs with her students.

KREM is not naming the former paraeducator as no arrests have been made, but court documents say she was hired at University High School in October 2019. She is under investigation for communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

A spokesperson for the Central Valley School District said the paraeducator has been released from employment at University High but declined to comment further due to the active investigation.

The paraeducator’s husband, who says he is in the process of separating from her, spoke with authorities. For about a week prior to Christmas Eve, he said it was common for his wife to leave home late in the evening and return hours later, according to court documents.

He was suspicious of her behavior and went out to look for her in the community on Christmas Eve when he noticed her vehicle in the parking lot of a church on Bowsdish Road, court documents say.

As he approached her vehicle, he saw the paraeducator and a 14-year-old boy sitting in the back seat of her vehicle smoking marijuana together, court documents say. He said he confronted the two of them and an argument ensued before he called police.

The paraeducator later confirmed to police that the teen was one of her students, court documents say. Her husband said they left the parking lot together in her vehicle on the night of Christmas Eve.

A deputy who arrived to investigate could not find the paraeducator or teen in the parking lot. When he arrived at her partner’s home, he found the paraeducator sitting in a vehicle in front.

The deputy noticed a mark on the side of her neck that looked like a hickey and asked her about it, according to court documents. She said it was not from the student but from another man who she refused to name.

Investigators also learned that the paraeducator and student had been communicating via Snapchat, court documents say. They seized her phone under the belief that it may have evidence of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

A deputy who interviewed the student said he admitted to meeting the paraeducator at the church parking lot and smoking marijuana with her, court documents say. The teen also told the deputy that this was the second time he met with the paraeducator.

The teen told the deputy about the communication via Snapchat, according to court documents. When the deputy asked the teen about marks on his neck that look like hickeys, he said they were from his girlfriend but refused to name her.

RELATED: Staff at Portland school sexually abused students for decades, report shows

A counselor told investigators that the paraeducator said she had been getting Xanax, cocaine and marijuana from students at the school where she worked and had been using drugs with them, court documents say.

According to court documents, the paraeducator said she was under investigation for sexual behavior with students at the school but did not provide more information. She added that she has no memory of sexual behavior and does not believe she did it.

The counselor reported the paraeducator’s disclosure to Child Protective Services, court documents say.

A search warrant has been issued for cellphones belonging to both the paraeducator and 14-year-old student.

RELATED: Spokane Public Schools knew of misconduct allegations against former teacher, records show

RELATED: Mead HS teacher loses job after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor