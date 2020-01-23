Editor's Note: The above video is from 2018 when the lawsuit against the university was filed.

MOSCOW, Idaho -- The University of Idaho settled a lawsuit Thursday with a former university athlete over the handling of the woman’s 2013 sexual assault complaint.

The State of Idaho will pay Mairin Jameson $160,000 and the lawsuit against the university will be dismissed.

KREM 2 originally decided not to name Jameson at the time she came forward. Now that Jameson has settled the lawsuit publicly, KREM 2 has decided to release her name.

In the complaint, Jameson said she was sexually assaulted by University of Idaho football player Jahrie Level on April 21, 2013 at a location off campus.

The complaint claimed Jameson, along with at least two other women, reported Level's inappropriate behavior to school leadership but the school never investigated the allegations. According to court documents, Jameson said the school initially declined to investigate because the assault happened off campus, despite the school's legal obligation to investigate under Title IX.

The complaint details three women's accusations against Level, starting in 2012.

The incident resulted in the firing of the university’s athletic director at the time, Rob Spear.

According to a press release from the University of Idaho, Jameson plans to work with the university’s new athletic director, Terry Gawlik, to improve the culture within the athletic department.

“I am committed to providing the leadership needed to continue to improve the culture inside Vandal Athletics, and to educate and train our coaches, staff and student-athletes so our athletes have the best possible college experience in their studies, in their competition and in their personal growth,” said Gawlik. “I welcome a partnership with Mairin in these efforts. She was a fine student and a conference champion athlete at the University of Idaho. Her willingness to work with our current student-athletes and work with the Athletic Department speaks volumes of her character and bravery.”

The university said Jameson plans to visit campus in the coming months to talk with student-athletes. She issued a statement through the university.

"I am proud to see the positive changes that have taken place at Idaho since coming forward with my story,” Jameson said. “I am impressed with their hiring of Terry as the new athletic director. I know that she carries the same sentiments as I do to continue to make positive changes at the university. I am looking forward to working with her to further improve the University of Idaho and will continue to help raise national awareness to these campus issues."

