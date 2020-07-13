Spokane Uber driver accused of making death threats toward Gov. Inslee

The Uber driver allegedly told a passenger that he planned to "take him [Inslee] out" when he visited Spokane on June 24.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 53-year-old Uber driver in Spokane is accused of making death threats toward Governor Jay Inslee, according to court documents.

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested Walter S. Snyder, who is a convicted felon, after they found he was in possession of firearms and ammunition, documents say. He is under investigation for the threats against Inslee.

The Spokane Police Department said it received a call on June 24 at 3:18 p.m. from a woman who said the Uber driver started talking about how many guns he owned, having post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and his involvement in the military.

According to court documents, Snyder told the woman that he planned to "take him [Inslee] out" when he visited Spokane on June 24 to discuss a recent uptick on coronavirus cases.

The woman asked Snyder if he was serious, and he turned around and stared at her in response, court documents say. The woman said this frightened her.

Details in the documents say Snyder told the woman he wasn't joking and said he would be happy to live the rest of his life in prison.

Spokane police said they notified other authorities and arrived at Snyder's home in downtown Spokane, where they then conducted a search warrant.

Court documents say authorities found two rifles, 250 rounds of ammunition and three loaded magazines in Snyder's home.

WSP then conducted a taped interview with Snyder on the details of the threats. According to court documents, police said he provided the same details that the woman had given them.