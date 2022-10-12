Father, stepson from Orting arrested for their actions during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A father and stepson from Washington state were arrested Wednesday for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

WASHINGTON, USA — Two men from Washington state were arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Richard Slaughter, a 40-year-old Orting man, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and other felony and misdemeanor offenses.

Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and misdemeanor offenses.

On Wednesday, the two were arrested in Tacoma and made their initial court appearance.

According to court documents, both Slaughter and Gottfried illegally entered the Capitol grounds and joined other rioters in the Lower West Terrace.

Slaughter is alleged to have grabbed a police shield from another rioter and kept it from a police officer. He also used "a long pole" to attack officers at the front line of the tunnel area leading into the Capitol building, and was seen handing chemical spray to another rioter in the crowd, according to court documents.

Gottfried was in that same tunnel area, and was attempting to use his bodyweight to push against the line of officers. He eventually was pulled into the tunnel and detained by officers, before later being released.