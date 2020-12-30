Two teens injured in one of two Spokane shootings, no arrests made

One shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on East Wellesley Avenue and the other happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on East Glass Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash — Two teens suffered minor injuries in one of two shootings in Spokane that occurred less than 24 hours apart, according to Spokane police.

In a press release Wednesday, Officer John O’Brien said one shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on East Wellesley Avenue and the other happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on East Glass Avenue.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Wellesley Ave. after callers reported hearing several gunshots and seeing a group of kids run from the scene, O’Brien said. Officers did not locate anyone at the scene but they recovered a couple of knives, brass knuckles and several bullet casings.

O’Brien said about an hour after the shooting, two 16 year olds showed up to an area hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their legs.

O’Brien said they lied in their statements to law enforcement based on surveillance video from the scene.

No arrests have been made in the connection to the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

Officers were called to another shooting in the 3500 block of East Glass Avenue for a report of a drive-by shooting around 1:30 a.m. It was reported that more than a dozen shots had been heard and a window had been shattered.

O’Brien said when officers arrived on scene they learned no one inside the home had been injured. Three women were inside the house at the time of the shooting, according to police.

O’Brien said officers saw numerous bullet holes in the home’s front door, wall and a window was shattered.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.