2 Idaho teens accused of intentionally starting fires on Pullman bridge

The two teens are currently on probation in Latah County and now face arson and theft-related charges in Whitman County.

COLFAX, Wash — Two Moscow teenagers are believed to have started a fire that destroyed the Chipman Trail Bridge in Pullman, according to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

The two teens, ages 13 and 14, were identified as possible suspects in the fire as well as two recent thefts in the area. Both are currently on probation in Latah County, but will now face arson and theft-related charges in Whitman County.

Whitman County deputies identified and interviewed witnesses and possible suspects in the fire after it occurred last weekend. The two teens were found to have been in the area near the bridge when the fire started, but both denied any involvement.

WCSO continued to investigate and found the two teenagers were also suspected of theft at a Pullman grocery store. There were also reports they stole a bike before the fire started.

With the new information, deputies contacted the teens for a second round of interviews. This time, investigators gained enough information to believe they were responsible for intentionally starting the fire.

Because both suspects are minors, their names will not be released.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.