Two suspects wanted in Kootenai County arrested by U.S. Marshals in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested two wanted fugitives Thursday night in Spokane.

According to a press released from Deputy U.S. Marshal Corey Cunningham, Theodore Harper, 36, and Taylir Jacobs, 32, were last seen in Newman Lake Tuesday before fleeing on foot before investigators could identify their exact location. Both suspects had warrants out of Kootenai County for burglary and grand theft.

U.S. Marshals developed leads that brought them to Airway Heights where the two were hiding out, Cunningham said. Two suspects matching the men’s description were seen leaving the Cedar Summit Apartments in Airway Heights and driving a vehicle toward Spokane.

Cunningham said the U.S. Marshals were able to positively identify the suspects as Harper and Jacobs with the help of the Spokane Police Department Patrol Anti-Crime Team and Special Investigations Unit. The suspects made a stop in the area near the 1800 block of East Heroy Avenue in Spokane and authorities arrested both men without incident, according to Cunningham.