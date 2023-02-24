Two suspects arrested in suspicious death in Elk

Both suspects, Jason M. Jones and Chandler A. Andrews, have been booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder.

ELK, Wash. — Spokane police officers have arrested two suspects in connection to a suspicious death in Elk, Washington.

According to a press release, on Feb. 23 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence on E. Garland Ave. for a welfare check. Earlier, police had received a call from a woman saying her boyfriend had been missing for several days. Officers arrived at the house but could not locate the man.

The next morning around 8 a.m., The Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to a suspicious death in Elk. Deputies were able to determine the victim as the same man police had been previously searching for. Investigators were able to determine that the residence on E. Garland Ave. was tied to the victim's death.

SPD's SWAT units soon surrounded the home and were able to detain one suspect without incident, identified as 47-year-old Jason M. Jones. Another suspect, 28-year-old Chandler A. Andrews, was located and detained in north Spokane.

Both suspects have been booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder.

Police say Andrews has several prior felonies, including drug offenses, unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree assault and trafficking stolen property. Jones has no prior criminal history.

The victim's identity will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date, according to police.

